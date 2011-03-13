WHAT SHE WORE The actress braved the N.Y.C. rain in a navy trench for the opening of The Diary of a Madman; she accessorized her classic topper with patent pumps and a Chanel shoulder bag.



WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively looks fresh even under stormy skies! The Gossip Girl beauty brightened up her weather-proof ensemble with a pair of blue scarves.