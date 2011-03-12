Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 12, 2011
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The bride-to-be toured Northern Ireland in a double-breasted Burberry trench accessorized with black heels and a clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Middleton kept warm while staying stylish thanks to her wool coat?s tailored fit and feminine frill.
March 12, 2011
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld suited up in charcoal harem pants and a shrunken blazer at a True Grit press conference.
March 12, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba took her coffee to go in a floral sundress, skinny jeans and wedge sandals.
March 12, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones attended a Parks and Recreation event in an oversize jacket, belted skirt and black leather booties.
March 12, 2011
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman layered suede boots and a black zip-up over gray denim at the Girl Walks Into a Bar premiere.
