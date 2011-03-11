Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 11, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE The actress-turned-perfumer chose a Valentino haute couture design for the Mexico City launch of her eponymous fragrance.
WHY WE LOVE IT What could be sexier than nude shimmer? Jennifer Aniston played up her glowing skin with a barely-there dress.
March 11, 2011
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE For an L.A. bash hosted by Nylon and Habitual Denim, Bosworth gave her Dolce & Gabbana minidress a casual spin with an army jacket and lace-up boots.
March 11, 2011
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne hit an N.Y.C. screening of Jane Eyre in pleated shorts paired with a ruffled blouse.
March 11, 2011
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton celebrated the L.A. debut of UK Style by French Connection in a sequined leopard-print sheath from the new line.
March 11, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson performed for a Nickelodeon event at Lincoln Center in a waist-flaunting leather dress and strappy plum heels.
