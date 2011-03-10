Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 10, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis sat front row at the Miu Miu Fall 2011 show in the label's bubble hem dress, patent leather peep-toes and a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT After a series of sweet gowns, Kunis unleashed her inner Black Swan in an edgy bejeweled design.
March 10, 2011
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence sizzled in a red kimono-inspired number at Miu Miu's Paris show.
March 10, 2011
3. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska attended the New York screening of Jane Eyre in a floral applique Elie Saab cocktail dress and patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
March 10, 2011
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld arrived at Le Palais d'Iena in a blush Miu Miu dress paired with a leopard print clutch and multi-buckle black heels.
March 10, 2011
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin hit the Miu Miu show in a ladylike LBD and snakeskin accessories.
