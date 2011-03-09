Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 9, 2011
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone took in the Louis Vuitton Fall 2011 show in a wrap dress, gray suede booties and Caleo earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about working both sides. The actress looked stunning from all angles in an indigo and art deco print design.
March 9, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung stepped onto the scorched runway of Chanel's Fall 2011 show in a beaded blush dress accessorized with a quilted clutch and pointy-toe flats.
March 9, 2011
3. Carla GuginoWHAT SHE WORE Gugino posed on the Girl Walks Into a Bar red carpet in a rosette-embellished Naeem Khan sheath, patent leather peep-toe heels, a blush clutch, Tito Pedrini earrings and a Carla Amorim ring.
March 9, 2011
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis accented her tailored pantsuit with a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and ring, Caleo teardrop earrings and a black clutch at New York's Mandarin Oriental.
March 9, 2011
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson mixed jewel-tones with an amethyst Shoshanna dress and emerald heels at the Girl Walks Into a Bar premiere.
