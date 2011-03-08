Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 8, 2011
1. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Hudson toasted Michael Kors at a Paris cocktail party in the designer's navy gown and suede platform sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer continues to wow us with her body makeover. Hudson vamped it up in a sexy formfitting dress that made the most of her hourglass shape.
March 8, 2011
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried worked Lanvin’s aubergine mini and metal stilettos at the Red Riding Hood premiere.
March 8, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum accented an amber Amanda Wakeley dress with gold accessories including Coomi jewels, Rene Caovilla heels and a Jimmy Choo bag at the JW Marriott Chicago's grand opening.
March 8, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts attended the Chanel Fall 2011 show in the label's feathered confection, a geometric clutch and silver Brian Atwood stilettos.
March 8, 2011
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones paired a printed Thakoon sheath with satin lace-up boots and an Erickson Beamon bracelet for the N.Y.C. screening of Monogamy.
