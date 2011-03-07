WHAT SHE WORE The handbag ambassador was the guest of honor at a Chanel dinner in the label's tiered dress, tasseled Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.



WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively never disappoints, least of all in Chanel. The actress radiated in another couture confection, this time a structured sequin design paired with a pleated Mademoiselle purse.