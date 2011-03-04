Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 4, 2011
1. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Vanessa Hudgens shopped N.Y.C.'s 25 Park in a crushed velvet Catherine Malandrino dress, fishnet stockings, ecru sandals and layered Dana Rebecca Designs, Cheryl Lynn and Penny Preville necklaces.
WHY WE LOVE IT Platform heels, blue eyeshadow and a slinky silhouette?the Beastly actress has this season's '70s trend nailed!
-
March 4, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a bugle bead Donna Karan dress and satin heels.
-
March 4, 2011
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana paired a pastel velvet dress and heels with a croc clutch and pink quartz Cartier cocktail ring at the Impact Awards Gala.
-
March 4, 2011
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton attended a book signing at the Chanel boutique in a cuffed denim jacket, striped top and tulip skirt.
-
March 4, 2011
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone layered a navy blazer over her lacy Chanel maxidress at Madeos in L.A.
March 4, 20111 of 5
