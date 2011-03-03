Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively was the guest of honor at an N.Y.C. Chanel dinner in a dress from the design house paired with Lorraine Schwartz gems.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a way to celebrate Paris Fashion Week! The face of Chanel's Mademoiselle handbags looked chic in the French label's sculptural cocktail dress and a pair of satin heels.
-
March 3, 2011
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash in lace applique Erdem cocktail dress accessorized with black patent leather heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
March 3, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts watched the Oscars from the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party in a silver sequin Jenny Packham gown, patent leather Brian Atwood pumps and a mirrored calfskin Kelly Locke clutch.
-
March 3, 2011
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman looked red hot in a Jean Paul Gaultier jacquard strapless dress, Stephen Webster cocktail ring and khaki peep-toe heels at a screening of Happythankyoumoreplease.
-
March 3, 2011
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow worked a crystal-embroidered Michael Kors gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Forevermark diamond studs at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
