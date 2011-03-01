WHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a Swarovski-starburst Atelier Versace gown accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds, Roger Vivier sandals and a black satin Judith Leiber clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT This modern white design hugged the actress in all the right places! A strategically gathered waist detail played up the slim star's sexy curves.