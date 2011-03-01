Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 1, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a Swarovski-starburst Atelier Versace gown accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds, Roger Vivier sandals and a black satin Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This modern white design hugged the actress in all the right places! A strategically gathered waist detail played up the slim star's sexy curves.
March 1, 2011
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel stood tall in a patchwork metallic Atelier Versace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
March 1, 2011
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana went bright at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a vermilion Prabal Gurung tiered dress, tasseled Louis Vuitton purse, Cartier diamonds and satin Ferragamo sandals.
March 1, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift rocked a beaded Zuhair Murad mini with gold Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a clutch at the Sunset Tower Hotel.
March 1, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie paired a cutout Halston dress with python Louboutins for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars bash.
Charlize Theron
