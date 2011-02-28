Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 28, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis walked the Oscars red carpet in a draped lavender Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the romantic ruffles and lace of the Black Swan actress's ultra-feminine gown.
February 28, 2011
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams looked lovely in a short-sleeve Chanel dress paired with Harry Winston jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels at the Oscars.
February 28, 2011
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence looked red hot in a slinky Calvin Klein Collection design, Chopard diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels at the Academy Awards.
February 28, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon went retro on the Oscars red carpet in an Armani gown that she accented with Neil Lane diamonds.
February 28, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE The Oscars presenter paired a pleated silk chiffon Givenchy Couture gown with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
