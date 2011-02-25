WHAT SHE WORE The Academy Award-nominated actress chose a fuchsia Louis Vuitton dress, Forevermark diamonds and patent heels for an L.A. dinner in her honor.



WHY WE LOVE IT If this vibrant design is any indication, we can anticipate some colorful looks on Oscars night! Michelle Williams selected an eye-catching version of her favorite retro silhouette in a delicious berry hue.