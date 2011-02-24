Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The German-born beauty attended the Berlin International Film Festival award ceremony in an ivory creponne silk Vionnet gown accessorized with a gold-trimmed leather clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger looked like a 21st century goddess in a flowing Grecian gown accented with modern bakelite chain and rope details.
-
February 24, 2011
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian drew a crowd at the Dallas Galleria in a full-skirted dress and bow-topped Louboutins.
-
February 24, 2011
3. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis was spotted in a polka dot Oscar de la Renta gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
-
February 24, 2011
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays hit the purple carpet at Hollywood's Siren Studios in a plunging Ronald Abdala brocade cocktail dress paired with black satin Jimmy Choo heels, Amrita Singh bracelets and a gold Deepa Gurnani clutch.
-
February 24, 2011
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin helped bring in bids at the Pieces of Heaven Art Auction in a textured chiffon Dior LBD, aubergine peep-toe heels and MariaFrancescaPepe bracelets.
February 24, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
