Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2011
1. Halle BerryEVENT: The Costume Designers Guild Awards
DESIGNER: Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT: A brilliant hue amped up the star's natural incandescence.
-
February 23, 2011
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore adorned her artfully draped cobalt Vivienne Westwood gown with over $360,000 of Cartier jewels, a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and Casadei heels in Beverly Hills.
-
February 23, 2011
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE For the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Danes rocked a raw-edged sequin dress and frame cuff from Lanvin .
-
February 23, 2011
4. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher attended a press event for Rango in a lace-applique Dolce & Gabbana mini, cropped blazer and black stilettos.
-
February 23, 2011
5. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE The Modern Family actress accessorized a silk floral print WTB gown with Kelly Locke's gray clutch at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
February 23, 20111 of 5
Halle Berry
EVENT: The Costume Designers Guild Awards
DESIGNER: Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT: A brilliant hue amped up the star's natural incandescence.
DESIGNER: Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT: A brilliant hue amped up the star's natural incandescence.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM