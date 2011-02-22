Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 22, 2011
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth charmed in a Burberry Prorsum pencil skirt, biker jacket and buckled booties at the label's Fall 2011 show.
WHY WE LOVE IT This killer skirt gives new meaning to the term! Bosworth suited up in a classic design with a twist in the form of gradated gold spikes.
February 22, 2011
2. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Ruffles and lace paneling added extra appeal to Aniston's textured black dress at Just Go With It's Berlin premiere.
February 22, 2011
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman accented a boatneck LWD with a skinny yellow belt at the Campaign Hollywood kick off.
February 22, 2011
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger walked the Unknown red carpet in another dramatic Chanel design, opting for a mosaic amethyst dress paired with ankle-strap heels and a black clutch.
February 22, 2011
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams attended an L.A. benefit in a plunging jewel-tone shift and black leather heels.
