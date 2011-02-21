Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 21, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The Unknown actress promoted the movie at the Berlin International Film Festival in head-to-toe Prada.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger can do no wrong! The famously stylist-free star clashed a pair of turquoise sandals with her orange sheath to dazzling effect.
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens added boho chic jewelry (including a shoulder-dusting feathered earring!) to her Alice + Olivia tunic at the label's N.Y.C. presentation.
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman hit the L.A. premiere of Rock of Ages in a blush cardi layered over a black tank and skinny leather pants.
4. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg took in the Marchesa presentation in a floral watercolor minidress from the label.
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon celebrated Michael Kors' 30th anniversary in the designer's iris single-shoulder sheath and python clutch.
