Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 20, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE A buttoned-up Kim Kardashian attended the Unknown premiere in a structured white coat, leather leggings and gray suede Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT She looks sexy even when she's concealing her curves. A face-framing collar and a retro bouffant showcased the star's gorgeous face.
February 20, 2011
2. Debra MessingWHAT SHE WORE Messing sat front row at the Michael Kors fall 2011 show in the designer's lynx fur vest, poplin blouse and wide leg pants accessorized with a crocodile satchel, leather wedges and a H. Stern cocktail ring.
February 20, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE The new face of Tibi posed backstage at the label's fall 2011 show in a plush boho vest, belted ombre skirt and leopard booties.
February 20, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn attended the launch of Macy's collaboration with Kinder Aggugini in a plunging floral print and black platform heels.
February 20, 2011
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon layered a furry vest over a charcoal knit Michael Kors dress at the designer's Fall 2011 show.
February 20, 20111 of 5
