Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE The young actress sat front row at the Michael Kors show in a pleated dress and black heels, accented with a Lauren Merkin clutch, Melinda Maria python ring and earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Roberts is on a hot streak! Chic Fashion Week picks like her sophisticated Jenny Packham ensemble and this on-trend cobalt design have made her one to watch.
-
February 19, 2011
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens rocked a Yigal Azrouel metallic mini and T-strap sandals at the designer's runway show.
-
February 19, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo bundled up in fur, leather and a plaid overcoat paired with leopard print booties at the Rachel Roy Fall 2011 presentation.
-
February 19, 2011
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow attended the Rock & Republic Love is Louder event in a French Connection minidress, a gold chain necklace and nude peep-toes.
-
February 19, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle donned a vibrant Gucci ensemble at the label's pre-Grammy bash.
February 19, 20111 of 5
Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE The young actress sat front row at the Michael Kors show in a pleated dress and black heels, accented with a Lauren Merkin clutch, Melinda Maria python ring and earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Roberts is on a hot streak! Chic Fashion Week picks like her sophisticated Jenny Packham ensemble and this on-trend cobalt design have made her one to watch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Roberts is on a hot streak! Chic Fashion Week picks like her sophisticated Jenny Packham ensemble and this on-trend cobalt design have made her one to watch.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM