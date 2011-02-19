WHAT SHE WORE The young actress sat front row at the Michael Kors show in a pleated dress and black heels, accented with a Lauren Merkin clutch, Melinda Maria python ring and earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs.



WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Roberts is on a hot streak! Chic Fashion Week picks like her sophisticated Jenny Packham ensemble and this on-trend cobalt design have made her one to watch.