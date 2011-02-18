Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 18, 2011
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. celebration, the Unknown star added nude pumps and a snakeskin clutch to a ruched tulle dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT January Jones looked effortlessly chic in a celadon design dressed down with undone locks and electric blue liner.
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington took in the latest designs from the Calvin Klein Collection rocking an electric blue dress from the brand.
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana accented the simple neckline of her Calvin Klein Collection minidress with a delicate necklace from Dana Rebecca Designs.
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth hit the Calvin Klein Collection show dressed in a persimmon shift from the label.
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Proving she's her own best model, Stefani presented her latest L.A.M.B. collection in a sheer leopard-print jumpsuit of her own design.
