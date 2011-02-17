Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 17, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger walked the Unknown red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana mini and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its peek-a-boo lace and thigh-high hemline, this LWD couldn't be sexier! The actress further flaunted her mile-long gams with leg-lengthening nude heels.
February 17, 2011
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett showcased her Van Cleef amp Arpels ruby and sapphire choker with a plunging Balenciaga gown at the opening night gala for the jeweler’s Set In Style exhibit at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum.
February 17, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively arrived at a Van Cleef & Arpels dinner in an fringed and beaded Marchesa dress and nude heels.
February 17, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts toasted Michael Kors at his 30th anniversary bash wearing the designer's cutout LBD and suede booties.
February 17, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens vamped it up in a red ruffled Marchesa number at the label's presentation; she accessorized with YSL sandals.
February 17, 20111 of 5
