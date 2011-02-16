Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 16, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts posed backstage at the Jenny Packham Fall 2011 show in wide leg trousers and a magnolia print chiffon blouse accessorized with a Melinda Maria python ring and a Kelly Locke clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Tres chic! The stylish actress fit right in with the front row crowd in her cool, youthful combo.
February 16, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger stopped by New York's Paramount Hotel in a ruched Azzaro minidress and white python booties by Brian Atwood.
February 16, 2011
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester took in the Marc Jacobs show at the New York State Armory in the designer's '70s-inspired polka dot dress and strappy red sandals.
February 16, 2011
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union sat front row at the Tracy Reese runway show in a curve-hugging print dress, oversize clutch and black heels.
February 16, 2011
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis topped a slim slate skirt with a sleeveless blouse at The Four Seasons Hotel in L.A.
