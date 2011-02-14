Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2011
1. Jessica AlbaEVENT: The BAFTAs
DESIGNER: Atelier Versace
WHY WE LOVE IT: Alba's not afraid of color-and for good reason! The actress positively glowed in a vivid cobalt gown paired with bright lips.
-
February 14, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone looked red hot at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in a two-tone Lanvin gown accessorized with the label's leather belt, envelope clutch, metal frame cuff and Lana Jewelry rose gold hoops.
-
February 14, 2011
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams walked the BAFTA red carpet in a coral tulle Elie Saab gown, Cartier diamonds, Casadei pumps and carried a gold Ferragamo miniaudiere.
-
February 14, 2011
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively worked an asymmetrical black Valentino dress, teardrop earrings and Louboutin booties at the N.Y.C. launch of the new Diet Pepsi can.
-
February 14, 2011
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton made a grand entrance at the Royal Opera House in a rose print taffeta Monique Lhuillier ballgown and a sleek chignon.
February 14, 20111 of 5
Jessica Alba
EVENT: The BAFTAs
DESIGNER: Atelier Versace
WHY WE LOVE IT: Alba's not afraid of color-and for good reason! The actress positively glowed in a vivid cobalt gown paired with bright lips.
DESIGNER: Atelier Versace
WHY WE LOVE IT: Alba's not afraid of color-and for good reason! The actress positively glowed in a vivid cobalt gown paired with bright lips.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM