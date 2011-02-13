Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2011
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE The True Grit star walked the Berlin International Film Festival's red carpet in Miu Miu's pleated silk dress, suede pumps and a navy belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
-
February 13, 2011
2. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE The Mad Men actress supported her show at the Forum des Images in a retro-inspired shift, an oversize satin clutch and crystal-embellished René Caovilla heels.
-
February 13, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stepped out in an abstract print with strappy booties and a woven purse.
-
February 13, 2011
4. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE Lowdes arrived at a Super Bowl party in a belted honeysuckle Nanette Lepore dress paired with black heels and a boxy clutch.
-
February 13, 2011
5. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland worked a strapless coral dress, peep-toe heels and geometric gold earrings backstage at the BCBG Max Azria runway show.
February 13, 20111 of 5
Hailee Steinfeld
WHAT SHE WORE The True Grit star walked the Berlin International Film Festival's red carpet in Miu Miu's pleated silk dress, suede pumps and a navy belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM