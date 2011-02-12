Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 12, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian exited her New York hotel in a Burberry coat and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star scored two great looks in one day, thanks to her classic-with-a-twist trench. Kardashian transformed her asymmetrical Alexander Wang dress with the statement-making studded topper.
February 12, 2011
2. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant topped a fuchsia-flecked print dress with a slate coat and fringed bag at the Essence Black Women in Music event.
February 12, 2011
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims walked the Just Go With It red carpet in a gathered LBD, violet peep-toes and a chunky pearl necklace from her own Grayce by Molly Sims line.
February 12, 2011
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE For the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never premiere, Port paired a billowing sequin blouse with a knotted skirt from her Whitney Eve collection; she finished the look with black and silver sandals and crystal Miriam Haskell coil bracelets.
February 12, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung went black and white at Barneys in a Carven blouse, a shrunken blazer and striped heels.
