Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 10, 2011
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Dianna Agron hit the I Am Number Four premiere in a draped Vivienne Westwood dress, accessorized with red satin Brian Atwood heels and a corseted VBH clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT In a word: pretty. The Glee actress radiated femininity in barely-there blush tones and a loose side-swept updo.
February 10, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively kicked off fashion week at amfAR's N.Y.C. gala in an Alexander McQueen printed gown and stacked gold bracelets.
February 10, 2011
3. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden worked the runway in a belted Oscar de la Renta dress, Swarovski accessories and black heels at The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show.
February 10, 2011
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley attended the after-party for her London show The Children's Hour in a floral applique Chanel Haute Couture LBD and matching pumps.
February 10, 2011
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne added diamonds to a Ralph Lauren pastel silk crepe gown for the amfAR gala.
