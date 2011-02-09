Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 9, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston walked the Just Go With It blue carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, vintage Fred Leighton jewels and a custom Burberry alligator clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked simply stunning in a not-so-basic black gown that revealed her sculpted arms and a hint of leg.
February 9, 2011
2. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks worked a belted azure dress and metallic peep-toes in Paris.
February 9, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian posed backstage at the Rachael Ray Show in an asymmetric ruched Alexander Wang design and Christian Louboutin pumps.
February 9, 2011
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez showed her Bieber fever in a jewel-tone Reem Acra mini, crystal-studded heels, a M.C.L. By Matthew Campbell Laurenza ring and a structured clutch at the Never Say Never L.A. premiere.
February 9, 2011
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger partied at Fedora N.Y.C. in a ruffled ivory lace No. 21 mini and nude patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
February 9, 2011
