Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2011
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams mingled at the Academy Awards luncheon in a Chanel tweed skirt, keyhole blouse and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This lady looked ready to lunch! The stylish actress made a classic skirt her own by contrasting it with chic black accents and her platinum pixie.
-
February 8, 2011
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence arrived at the Oscar nominee luncheon in a pleated Chloé dress and beaded satin Roger Vivier sandals.
-
February 8, 2011
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman cloaked her growing baby bump in a cerulean dress accented with a fuchsia clutch and heels.
-
February 8, 2011
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams accessorized her ruffled Valentino LWD with gold Ferragamo platform heels and a wide cuff at the Oscars luncheon.
-
February 8, 2011
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara accessorized a plunging metallic Zac Posen minidress with a gold clutch and snakeskin Louboutins at the Movies for Grownups Gala in Beverly Hills.
February 8, 20111 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams mingled at the Academy Awards luncheon in a Chanel tweed skirt, keyhole blouse and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This lady looked ready to lunch! The stylish actress made a classic skirt her own by contrasting it with chic black accents and her platinum pixie.
WHY WE LOVE IT This lady looked ready to lunch! The stylish actress made a classic skirt her own by contrasting it with chic black accents and her platinum pixie.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM