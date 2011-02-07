Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 7, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian sported a draped metallic dress at the L.A. launch party for her Silly Bandz collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT The curvy star worked her shape in more ways than one! Not only did she highlight her trim waistline in a jeweled mini, she flaunted the rest of her silhouette in the form of Kim-shaped Silly Bandz.
February 7, 2011
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore watched the Super Bowl in a keyhole design paired with black heels, a Dana Rebecca diamond necklace and a suede Ferragamo clutch.
February 7, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hosted a Vegas bash in a high-slit satin Etro dress and accessorized with a jeweled Temperley London clutch, Diego Dolcini heels and Ippolita jewelry.
February 7, 2011
4. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE The Carolina Herrera-loyalist wore the designer's strapless metallic ballgown to a German awards show.
February 7, 2011
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn readied for the Super Bowl kickoff in fuchsia Christian Louboutin peep-toes paired with a strapless Shoshanna dress.
February 7, 2011
