Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 4, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger modeled a Giambattista Valli shift at the designer's Paris boutique opening.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how you mix prints! The stylish actress complemented her boldly patterned minidress with barely-there black and gold heels and no-fuss waves.
-
February 4, 2011
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum worked an abstract fuchsia Rachel Roy shift, stacked rings, metallic nails and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Roosevelt Hotel.
-
February 4, 2011
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly taped an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a ruffled LBD, Dana Rebecca Designs jewels and python platform stilettos.
-
February 4, 2011
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton struck a pose in a leopard-print Shoshanna dress, patent leather pumps and an oversize ring.
-
February 4, 2011
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron walked onto The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’s stage in a black cocktail dress paired with an eye-popping House of Lavande pendant necklace and sky-high heels.
February 4, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE Kruger modeled a Giambattista Valli shift at the designer's Paris boutique opening.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how you mix prints! The stylish actress complemented her boldly patterned minidress with barely-there black and gold heels and no-fuss waves.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how you mix prints! The stylish actress complemented her boldly patterned minidress with barely-there black and gold heels and no-fuss waves.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM