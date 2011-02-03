Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2011
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez looked leggy in a silver Haute Hippie skirt and Louboutin mary janes to announce her role as Global Ambassador for Venus.
WHY WE LOVE IT With gams like hers, it's no wonder Gillette chose Lopez to represent the razor brand! The American Idol judge matched the glimmer of her sequin skirt with sparkling H.Stern diamonds.
-
February 3, 2011
2. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh launched her new fragrance at Sephora in a bold red Salvatore Ferragamo sheath, Anita Ko jewels and Jimmy Choo booties.
-
February 3, 2011
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin added a pop of color to her illusion neckline Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress with carnelian Raphael Young wedge heels at the Children Awaiting Parents event in West Hollywood.
-
February 3, 2011
4. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon rehearsed for the SAG Awards in a belted azure dress and nude pointy-toe heels.
-
February 3, 2011
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank worked a ruffle-trimmed LBD with black peep-toe heels at the Children Awaiting Parents event in West Hollywood.
February 3, 20111 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE Lopez looked leggy in a silver Haute Hippie skirt and Louboutin mary janes to announce her role as Global Ambassador for Venus.
WHY WE LOVE IT With gams like hers, it's no wonder Gillette chose Lopez to represent the razor brand! The American Idol judge matched the glimmer of her sequin skirt with sparkling H.Stern diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT With gams like hers, it's no wonder Gillette chose Lopez to represent the razor brand! The American Idol judge matched the glimmer of her sequin skirt with sparkling H.Stern diamonds.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM