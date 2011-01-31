Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 31, 2011
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes walked the SAG Awards red carpet in a flowing floral Louis Vuitton gown, Fred Leighton diamonds and Roger Vivier sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Temple Grandin actress looked like a winner even before she received her statue. Danes paired pretty pink lips and loose locks with her belted appliqué design.
January 31, 2011
2. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman flaunted her baby bump in a crystal-accented Azzaro dress which she adorned with $2 million dollars in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. and a black satin Roger Vivier clutch.
January 31, 2011
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones went for high drama in a golden lace Carolina Herrera gown accented with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
January 31, 2011
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis hit the SAG red carpet in a printed Alexander McQueen design and over $300,000 worth of Cartier jewelry.
January 31, 2011
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence flashed her enviable gams in a hot pink Oscar de la Renta gown paired with a Judith Leiber clutch and Roger Vivier satin sandals.
