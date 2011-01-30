Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger debuted a fresh-off-the-runway tiered Chanel haute couture dress with Jimmy Choo heels at the Gala de la Mode Sidaction in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Coco Chanel would be proud! Kruger adhered to the label's classic color combo by pairing her feminine design with chic black accessories.
-
January 30, 2011
2. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE Morrison shimmered in a draped metallic design and nude Louboutins.
-
January 30, 2011
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port worked a paillette-trimmed mini, gray heels and a metallic clutch at a People Stylewatch bash.
-
January 30, 2011
4. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks showed some love for Godiva at their Valentine's Day pop-up in an exposed lace Carolina Herrera LBD and Judith Ripka jewels.
-
January 30, 2011
5. Gillian JacobsWHAT SHE WORE The Community funny woman arrived at a Soho House event in a white peek-a-boo dress and patent leather peep-toes.
January 30, 20111 of 5
