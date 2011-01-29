Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon celebrated Avon's 125th anniversary in a textured cocktail dress and black Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This bride-to-be knows how to work white! The actress paired her dress with classic diamonds and bouncy waves.
-
January 29, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the premiere of The Details in an Ann Taylor peacoat, Hudson jeans and a Lia Sophia cocktail ring and carried a Rene Caovilla clutch.
-
January 29, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE While shopping in Paris, Alba brightened her black ensemble with a cheery printed skirt.
-
January 29, 2011
4. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton laced herself into a linen Gucci cape dress at the label's Parisian cocktail party.
-
January 29, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts topped her skinny denim with a structured gray jacket for an MTV News interview at Sundance.
January 29, 20111 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon celebrated Avon's 125th anniversary in a textured cocktail dress and black Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This bride-to-be knows how to work white! The actress paired her dress with classic diamonds and bouncy waves.
WHY WE LOVE IT This bride-to-be knows how to work white! The actress paired her dress with classic diamonds and bouncy waves.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM