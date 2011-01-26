Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 26, 2011
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba looked ready to boogie at a Gucci event in a disco-inspired dress, satin heels and a minaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The '70s are back and better than ever! Alba gave her vintage silhouette a 2011 update with a sleek bob and crystal-embellished blush heels.
-
January 26, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger was clad in a crystal-embellished Chanel design for the brand’s haute couture fashion show.
-
January 26, 2011
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon chose a violet Jason Wu cascade dress for Avon’s 125th anniversary celebration.
-
January 26, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE The Chanel-loyalist arrived at the label's couture show in a tuxedo-inspired dress and suede heels.
-
January 26, 2011
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore rocked an iridescent dress, black clutch, Cartier panther ring and patent leather Jimmy Choo booties at the Margin Call premiere.
