Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 24, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WOREMeester vamped it up at the premiere of The Roommate in a leather-topped Michael Kors cutout gown, Harry Winston diamond studs and Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is a sultry upgrade from Blair Waldorf's prim style! Sleek strands and smoky eyes added extra va-va-va-voom to Meester's smoldering look.
-
January 24, 2011
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt went romantic in a sheer white dress, Amrapali jewels and nude heels at the L.A. premiere of Gnomeo & Juliet.
-
January 24, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth looked fierce clad in Chloe's leather design at the Sundance premiere of Another Happy Day.
-
January 24, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Producers Guild Awards in a blush Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, Alexis Bittar earrings and Rene Caovilla sandals.
-
January 24, 2011
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams turned heads at the Producers Guild Awards in a plunging Andrew Gn LBD paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toes, Sutra diamond earrings and a structured Kotur clutch.
Leighton Meester
