Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2011
1. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Mrs. Obama hosted a state dinner for the Republic of China in a stunning silk organza Alexander McQueen gown paired with ruby and geode Kimberly McDonald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder red is a lucky color in Chinese culture! This printed scarlet design was another bold and iconic choice for the fashionable First Lady.
-
January 20, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst attended the Art of Elysium gala in a mixed-print Rodarte design and burgundy T-strap heels.
-
January 20, 2011
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE For the Art of Elysium gala, Kendrick chose a short, black variation of the Romona Keveza gown Jennifer Love Hewitt wore to the Golden Globes.
-
January 20, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian paired a sweet blush Zac Posen design with bow-topped heels at the N.Y.C. studios of Live with Regis and Kelly.
-
January 20, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon posed at a How Do You Know press event in head-to-toe black including a ruched T-shirt dress and suede booties.
January 20, 20111 of 5
Michelle Obama
WHAT SHE WORE Mrs. Obama hosted a state dinner for the Republic of China in a stunning silk organza Alexander McQueen gown paired with ruby and geode Kimberly McDonald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder red is a lucky color in Chinese culture! This printed scarlet design was another bold and iconic choice for the fashionable First Lady.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder red is a lucky color in Chinese culture! This printed scarlet design was another bold and iconic choice for the fashionable First Lady.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM