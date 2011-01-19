Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 19, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester rocked full-fringe at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala in an ombre Louis Vuitton gown paired with a clutch from the label and Roger Vivier sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester is the master of subtly sexy dressing. Like her high-slit Golden Globes gown, this plunging design showed just the right amount of skin.
January 19, 2011
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett sported the menswear trend in a wide-leg Dries van Noten pantsuit at the Portofino watch launch.
January 19, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow belted a single-shoulder gunmetal mini and added Jimmy Choo heels at a Country Strong press conference in Beverly Hills.
January 19, 2011
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union stood out at the BET Honors in a draped turquoise Rachel Roy gown and a cocktail ring to match.
January 19, 2011
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis paired a tiered winter white dress with an icy blue clutch and Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toe heels at the AFI Awards.
