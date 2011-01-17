Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 17, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway glowed at the Globes in an amber Giorgio Armani Prive gown; she accessorized with Van Cleef & Arpels gems and a Roger Vivier minaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs to show skin to look sexy? The actress highlighted every curve with a full-length dress in shimmering paillettes.
-
January 17, 2011
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara added sparkling gems from David Webb to her honeysuckle gown from Vera Wang.
-
January 17, 2011
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman draped her baby bump in a petal-pink satin Viktor & Rolf gown embellished with a red rose; she finished the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Dior clutch.
-
January 17, 2011
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones looked sultry in a fringed Versace gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
-
January 17, 2011
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Glee star Agron went full goddess in a pleated J. Mendel gown, a delicate Cathy Waterman diamond mesh collar necklace and a Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere.
January 17, 20111 of 5
