Look of the Day
January 16, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams rounded out a stylish press tour for Morning Glory in a textured short-sleeve mini, black tights and heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A week of fashion and not a single misstep! McAdams looked oh-so-chic in France, pairing her frilly feminine design with a Bardot-inspired coif.
January 16, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker bundled up at New York's Lincoln Center in a furry coat accessorized with a fuchsia oversize VBH clutch, Yossi Harari bangles and buckled satin pumps.
January 16, 2011
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde looked elegant in a Michael Kors draped jersey dress, nude Brian Atwood suede heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch at the Bulgari event in support of Save the Children and Artists for Peace and Justice in Beverly Hills.
January 16, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn arrived at the NBC All-Star Party in a crystal-accented long-sleeve mini and leather platform heels.
January 16, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams strolled through N.Y.C. in a tailored pea coat, plastic shades and round-toe Louboutins.
