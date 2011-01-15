WHAT SHE WORE Lively dined with her The Town castmates in a sand-toned pleated jersey Prabal Gurung dress, a satin blazer and textured heels at a celebratory lunch for the film.



WHY WE LOVE IT Too much of a good thing? Not in Lively's case! Decked out in metallic accents, the actress looked polished from her golden locks to her bronze heels.