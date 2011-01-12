Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 12, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Gala in N.Y.C., Lively looked stunning from all angles in a ruffled Marchesa dress with a low back.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Bold turquoise accessories amped up Lively's already standout laser-cut plum design.
January 12, 2011
2. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams walked the Morning Glory red carpet in London sporting a plunging Suno suspender dress with purple pumps and a Pippa Small rough cut pyrite ring.
January 12, 2011
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Williams continued her streak of demure lacey designs with a bow-bedecked black Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress; she finished the look with satin heels and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.
January 12, 2011
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE In addition to walking Alberta Ferretti's Florence runway show, Belle attended the designer's dinner in a pleated pastel mini paired with a diamond bangle, a dramatic cocktail ring and strappy silver sandals.
January 12, 2011
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell attended the No Stings Attached premiere in a sculptural Basil Soda design and patent ankle-strap platforms.
Blake Lively
