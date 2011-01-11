Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 11, 2011
1. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz walked the aptly hued carpet for the L.A. premiere of The Green Hornet in a single-shoulder poppy Azzaro cocktail dress, C. Greene hammered gold hoops, a Lana Jewelry necklace and leg-lengthening Casadei pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT No red carpet? No problem! Diaz stood out with a vibrant curve-hugging design and a fresh golden tan.
January 11, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington stepped out in eye-catching cornflower booties, Tacori diamond studs and a sequin Alberto Makali mini for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
January 11, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE The stylish newlywed paired an aubergine '70s-inspired Emilio Pucci mini with nude peep-toe heels in West Hollywood.
January 11, 2011
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in a sweet lacey ensemble, black leather pumps and a bold cocktail ring.
January 11, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Looking svelte in an LBD, Hudson presented a GEM Award to Neil Lane in the jewelry designer's diamond earrings, cuff and cocktail ring.
