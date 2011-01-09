Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE The singer changed out of her People's Choice Awards dress and into an extreme sweetheart LBD, embellished black heels and Neil Lane gems for Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
-
January 9, 2011
2. Garcelle BeauvaisWHAT SHE WORE Beauvais attended a TNT press event in a bold red sheath, leopard print booties and a stack of gold bangles.
-
January 9, 2011
3. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE Connelly dressed her growing baby bump in a draped Lanvin gown and a cascade of chains.
-
January 9, 2011
4. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny rocked a formfitting cutout Donna Karan design at the Blood from a Stone after-party in N.Y.C.
-
January 9, 2011
5. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush accented her plunging Pamella Roland mini with a Judith Leiber bag and Jimmy Choo shoes at Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
January 9, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE The singer changed out of her People's Choice Awards dress and into an extreme sweetheart LBD, embellished black heels and Neil Lane gems for Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM