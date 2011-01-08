Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 8, 2011
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad looked appropriately easy and breezy in a draped Quail minidress for Covergirl's 50th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT Conrad embodied classic California glam, even as a brunette! The designer accented her soft beige dress with Jimmy Choo gladiators and a stack of diamond bracelets from Dana Rebecca Designs.
January 8, 2011
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum worked a bold orange draped J. Mendel design, pointy-toe espresso flats and dangling diamond Coomi earrings for an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
January 8, 2011
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank topped a scalloped skirt with a sweet cream blouse for a Beverly Hills press conference for Conviction.
January 8, 2011
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Red heels and a Maia N. clutch were colorful additions to Akerman's pretty pleated J. Mendel sheath and Neil Lane diamonds at the People's Choice Awards.
January 8, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port celebrated Covergirl's 50th anniversary in a flowing Grecian gown paired with a gold envelope clutch, BaubleBar quartz bracelets, an Irit Design diamond ring and crystal-encrusted cage heels.
