January 7, 2011
Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts arrived at the People's Choice Awards in a romantic ruffled Christian Dior dress, dramatic Carla Amorim drop earrings and blush satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style star keeps it age-appropriate on the red carpet. Roberts gave her youthful design a grown-up elegance with leg-lengthening heels and a sleek chignon.
-
January 7, 2011
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester filmed an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a Versace mini and nude suede booties.
-
January 7, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez rocked a blush Paule Ka dress at the People's Choice Awards; she finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a mini clutch from Kotur.
-
January 7, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian went retro for the People's Choice Awards in a metallic Catherine Malandrino dress, gold Rina Limor necklace, Amrapali studs, a structured Chanel clutch and Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
January 7, 2011
5. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley belted a vintage sequin dress and added a Chanel clutch and Christian Louboutin heels for Covergirl's 50th anniversary celebration in L.A.
January 7, 2011
