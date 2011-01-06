Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For the People's Choice Awards, the singer complemented a blush J. Mendel design with strappy nude sandals and coral, diamond and pearl Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet has never looked so sexy. Swift's ballerina-ready dress seemed to defy gravity with its sultry illusion neckline.
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez performed at the People's Choice Awards in a cascading butterfly-print Irina Shabayeva gown, Isharya hoops and strappy metallic platform heels.
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis posed backstage at the Nokia Theater in a tiered mocha J. Mendel dress with a structured mother of pearl Judith Leiber clutch, Vhernier jewelry and nude patent pumps from Brian Atwood.
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester paired a floral applique Vionnet design with lavender Brian Atwood platforms and Cathy Waterman coral drop earrings in L.A.
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly arrived at the People's Choice Awards in a lace Vivienne Westwood bustier mini accessorized with suede Brian Atwood pumps and Neil Lane diamonds.
