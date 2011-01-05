Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 5, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated her nephew Mason's first birthday in California wearing a festive poppy Shoshanna dress and leather gladiator sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says garden party like a pretty print dress! Kardashian accented her belted design with understated gold accessories and shiny locks.
January 5, 2011
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester launched the Portraits of Hope Art Project in a Missoni graphic print mini and cardigan, suede platform booties and a structured tote.
January 5, 2011
3. Claire FoyWHAT SHE WORE The Season of the Witch actress chose a high-slit colorblock Yigal Azrouel silk crepe gown, metallic-accented heels and a navy satin structured clutch for the film’s New York premiere.
January 5, 2011
4. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks rang in the new year in a fitted celadon mini and sparkling silver accessories.
January 5, 2011
5. Summer GlauWHAT SHE WORE Glau arrived at the L.A. premiere of The Cape in a lace embroidered strapless Love by Enzoani pencil dress accessorized with black satin peep-toe pumps and a clutch.
