Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2011
1. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui attended a New Years Eve bash in a sheer beaded Bird by Juicy Couture blouse, skinny Habitual Denim leggings and platform booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chriqui made her monochromatic black party-ready. The actress played with texture from her flowing locks down to her suede heels.
-
January 4, 2011
2. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived at the grand opening of The Cosmopolitan in a flowing violet Prada dress and nude platform heels.
-
January 4, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum celebrated the grand opening of Marquee at The Cosmopolitan in a modern Bottega Veneta nude dress accessorized with a Swarovski clutch, Coomi rose quartz earrings and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
January 4, 2011
4. Ellen PompeoWHAT SHE WORE Pompeo rang in 2011 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a sleek black pantsuit and a slicked-back bun.
-
January 4, 2011
5. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union paired a fitted metallic sheath with a slate leather jacket and gray sandals to celebrate the 26th birthday of LeBron James in Miami.
January 4, 20111 of 5
Emmanuelle Chriqui
WHAT SHE WORE Chriqui attended a New Years Eve bash in a sheer beaded Bird by Juicy Couture blouse, skinny Habitual Denim leggings and platform booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chriqui made her monochromatic black party-ready. The actress played with texture from her flowing locks down to her suede heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chriqui made her monochromatic black party-ready. The actress played with texture from her flowing locks down to her suede heels.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM