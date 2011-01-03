Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
January 3, 2011
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum celebrated the grand opening of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a formfitting blush Julien Macdonald cocktail dress with gold Jimmy Choo sandals, a Misela clutch and Carla Amorim jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a way to kick off the new year! Rossum looked stunning and sexy in a perfectly tailored fringe design.
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman attended the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival in a sheer black lace mini and heels to match.
3. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks chose an asymmetric metallic design and black pumps for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas grand opening.
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst rang in 2011 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a collared cream dress and pointy-toe black heels.
5. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny hosted a New Years Eve bash at the Mondrian Hotel in Miami wearing a ruffled plaid dress and leather booties.
