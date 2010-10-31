Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 31, 2010
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone layered a cropped khaki jacket over a tee and draped, geometric skirt in Berlin. Suede Brian Atwood pumps finished the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
-
October 31, 2010
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift and her wax figure wore matching patchwork silver Jenny Packham minis and peep-toe heels at Madame Tussaud’s in New York.
-
October 31, 2010
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended a party at MOMA in a structured white and cream Giambattista Valli shift paired with bubblegum pink heels for a touch of color.
-
October 31, 2010
4. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE The So You Think You Can Dance host debuted her Links of London collection in a safari-inspired print accessorized with strappy sandals, a Mulberry clutch and Links of London gold jewelry.
-
October 31, 2010
5. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue hosted the amFAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles in a structured, white David Koma dress and sky-high leopard heels.
October 31, 20101 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE Stone layered a cropped khaki jacket over a tee and draped, geometric skirt in Berlin. Suede Brian Atwood pumps finished the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Proof that skin-tone heels elongate legs: Stone’s gams seem to stretch for miles in her navy and nude ensemble.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM